Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PTC Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.53.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.67. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $307.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,088.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,256 shares of company stock worth $335,865. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

