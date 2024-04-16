Capital Analysts LLC Buys 581 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $70.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,588. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $73.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.