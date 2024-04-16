Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3,443.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,924 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,110,000 after purchasing an additional 579,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,144,000 after acquiring an additional 351,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,839,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,048,000 after acquiring an additional 865,746 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,514,000 after acquiring an additional 743,882 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,696,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.