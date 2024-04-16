Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,348,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,173 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.16. 384,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

