Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.27. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $103.48. The company has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

