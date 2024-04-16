Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $160.01 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The stock has a market cap of $189.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $32,070,491.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 691,295,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,745,712,372.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $32,070,491.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 691,295,201 shares in the company, valued at $113,745,712,372.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $2,223,265.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,328 shares in the company, valued at $17,201,458.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,689,170 shares of company stock valued at $924,847,536. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.