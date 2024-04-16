Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

QQQ stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $431.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,468,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,865,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.76. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

