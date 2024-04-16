Capital Analysts LLC Sells 2,840 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

PAVE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,689 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

