Capital Analysts LLC Sells 32 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $542.03 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.36 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $569.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.98.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

