Capital Analysts LLC Sells 3,262 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $254.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.59 and its 200 day moving average is $250.58. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

