Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 452,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,167.0 days.
Capricorn Metals Stock Performance
CRNLF stock remained flat at C$3.25 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.05. Capricorn Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.25.
About Capricorn Metals
