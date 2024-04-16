Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Up 6.1% in March

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 55,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caravelle International Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Caravelle International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,590. Caravelle International Group has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

