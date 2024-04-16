Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $20.84 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,616 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MUB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,948. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.