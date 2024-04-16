Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $3.07 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $88.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,433,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,303,070. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.44.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

