Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,793 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,963,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.98. 4,103,346 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.