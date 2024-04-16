Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Purchases 9,682 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 26.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $505.89. 2,715,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,860,765. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.26. The company has a market cap of $433.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

