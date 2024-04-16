CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.29. 818,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 674.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after buying an additional 702,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 2,311.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,697,000 after buying an additional 578,622 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

