Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 962 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.33. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

