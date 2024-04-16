Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

