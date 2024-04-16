Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 352.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1082 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.