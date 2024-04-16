Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $251.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

