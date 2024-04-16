Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $326.96 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.67 and a 200-day moving average of $304.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

