Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 26500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Cascadero Copper Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60.
About Cascadero Copper
Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna.
