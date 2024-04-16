Casper Price Hits $0.0300 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, Casper has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $358.38 million and $12.69 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,532,116,095 coins and its circulating supply is 11,941,491,092 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,531,492,842 with 11,940,897,212 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03012758 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $15,388,217.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.