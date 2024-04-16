Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.65. The company has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,037,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

