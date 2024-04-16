Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $334.00 to $297.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Charter Communications traded as low as $254.31 and last traded at $257.87, with a volume of 178913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $256.90.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.69 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

