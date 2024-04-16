Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Now Covered by Redburn Atlantic

Analysts at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.30.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $154.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

