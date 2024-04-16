Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.92

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 143586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $15,749,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,302.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,132,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,395,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2,943.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 990,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 957,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 113.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 885,442 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

