China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,100 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 910,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,501.0 days.

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHEAF remained flat at $0.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. China Eastern Airlines has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.74.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

