China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,318,900 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 4,706,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,322.2 days.
China Vanke Stock Performance
CHVKF stock remained flat at $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.29.
About China Vanke
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Vanke
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.