China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,318,900 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 4,706,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,322.2 days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

CHVKF stock remained flat at $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

