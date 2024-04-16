Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,986.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2,500.00 to $2,986.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMG. Stephens initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday. They set an equal weight rating and a $3,010.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,900.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,720.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.7 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,936.63 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,738.66 and a 12 month high of $3,023.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,759.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2,363.48. The company has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,903,850,000 after buying an additional 301,742 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,570,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

