Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2,924.00 and last traded at $2,926.50. 38,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 230,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,936.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,500.00 to $2,986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,900.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,719.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,759.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2,363.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are going to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

