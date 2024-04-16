Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $244.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

