CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Trading Down 0.7 %
TSE CXF opened at C$9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.28. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a 52 week low of C$8.32 and a 52 week high of C$10.36.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Johnson & Johnson is as Cheap as it’s Going to Get
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- PayPal’s User Decline Won’t Stop Its Double-Digit Upside
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
Receive News & Ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.