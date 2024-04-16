CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE CXF opened at C$9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.28. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a 52 week low of C$8.32 and a 52 week high of C$10.36.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.