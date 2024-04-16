Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.23. 4,832,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,086,088. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

