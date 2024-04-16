Citizens Financial Corp. (CIWV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Citizens Financial Stock Performance
CIWV stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60.
