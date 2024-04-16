Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.90.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $194.55 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $204.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,161,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.