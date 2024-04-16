Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

YOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of YOU opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous None dividend of $0.25. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

