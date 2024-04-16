Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GLV opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 32,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

