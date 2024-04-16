Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Equity Fund

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 390,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,668.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 6,025.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

