Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,229.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Featured Articles

