CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,182. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.01 and its 200-day moving average is $211.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.