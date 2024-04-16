Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading Up 0%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.38 and last traded at $58.16. 2,627,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 13,695,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $251.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.7% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 136,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

