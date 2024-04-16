Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Update

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cofinimmo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CFMOF remained flat at C$62.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.30. Cofinimmo has a fifty-two week low of C$58.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.00.
About Cofinimmo
