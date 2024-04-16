Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Update

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cofinimmo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFMOF remained flat at C$62.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.30. Cofinimmo has a fifty-two week low of C$58.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.00.

About Cofinimmo

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.2 billion EUR. Responding to societal changes, Cofinimmo's mission is to provide high-quality care, living, and working spaces to partner-tenants that directly benefit their occupants.

