Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

COGNY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,400. Cogna Educação has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

