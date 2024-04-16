Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Boosted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 275,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $644,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $90.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

