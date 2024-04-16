Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Reduced by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,934,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,540,523. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

