Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Commerce Bancshares

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $82,623.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,049.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,321 shares of company stock valued at $752,387. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.