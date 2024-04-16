Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Up 2.7% on Strong Earnings

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $52.62 and last traded at $52.59. Approximately 132,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 473,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Commerce Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,294.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $70,463.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.