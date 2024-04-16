Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 13.1% in March

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Commerzbank Stock Performance
Shares of CRZBY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.58. 8,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $14.70.
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Analysts expect that Commerzbank will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
Commerzbank Increases Dividend
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
